The virtuoso guitarist Juan Manuel Ruiz Pardo will perform this afternoon at the Fundación Mediterráneo in Murcia to present his third solo album ‘Get back to Penny Lane’ –published at the beginning of December– at 8:30 pm. In this ‘show’ he will feature Mariola Martínez and he will seize not one but all of The Beatles’ guitars to redefine the concept of a guitar concert. In this proposal, he assures on his website, he brings together the best of the musical worlds in which he has grown up: the polyphonic instrumental technique of classical guitar and jazz improvisation. With the help of these elements and the repertoire of the classic British cuartero, Juan Manuel Ruiz Pardo adds his own arrangements so that the version does not lose an iota of the vitality of the original song. Tickets are available from 10 euros on the platform datosatualcance.com and two hours before the show at the box office.

Juan Manuel Ruiz Pardo When

Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Where

Murcia. Mediterranean Foundation.

How many

Tickets 10 euros.

Juan Manuel Ruiz Pardo is a renowned Murcian guitarist, a six-string virtuoso for many, who has toured the Spanish stages in all directions. Among his most recent milestones stands out the fact of having been invited as a soloist by Radio Clásica to perform at the Teatro Real, in the act of celebration of the station’s 50 years. In 2017 he was commissioned to compose a work on themes by Javier Krahe and was invited to premiere it by opening the tribute at the Galileo Galilei room (Madrid), where he shared the stage with Joaquín Sabina, Gran Wyoming, Javier Ruibal, Andreas Prittwitz, Javier López de Guereña and Quequé, among others. He has also performed at the Planet Jack Radio Steam online festival, invited by former Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni, and has taught at the Victoria de los Angeles Professional Conservatory (Madrid). He is currently a professor at the Cartagena Professional Conservatory of Music.