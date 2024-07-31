This weekend there was a new edition of the Comic-Con of San Diegoin which they made important announcements regarding the films of Marvelincluding that the actor Robert Downey Jr. will return for the role of the villain known as Dr. Doom. There was also more talk about the next film The Fantastic Four where Peter Pascal will be the protagonist, showing interesting sketches of the locations.

Within the drawings it can be seen that they will have the tower of these iconic heroes in NY As in the comics, it also has a spacecraft launching area and that site carries with it its respective tribute to the late Stan Lee, as it bears the name of Excelsior Launch Padand clearly that word was always authorized by the comic book writer. This place will be located next to the Baxter building, and will clearly be an iconic location of the film.

You can see it here:

First look at The Baxter Building’s design for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’! pic.twitter.com/viBy7tm9Aw — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) July 28, 2024

Here is the description of the franchise:

The Fantastic Four are a group of superheroes from the Marvel Comics universe, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. They debuted in The Fantastic Four #1 in November 1961. The team is known as Marvel’s “First Family” due to their pioneering status in the modern era of superhero comics. The Fantastic Four gained their powers after exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission. Upon returning to Earth, they discover their abilities and decide to use them for good, facing threats both terrestrial and cosmic. With Disney and Marvel Studios acquiring the film rights, plans are underway to integrate the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has generated great anticipation among fans.

Remember that Fantastic Four: Getting Started It is released on July 25, 2025.

Author’s note: This final stage of Marvel movies will be interesting, let’s hope everything ends well and there is a worthwhile reboot.