Satoru Iwata He is a legendary figure for many, not only for Nintendo, but for the entire history of video games. Someone whose genius and charisma as the leader of an innovative company compares with that of figures like Steve Jobs. Unfortunately, just as happened with the co-founder of Manzanathe man ended up passing away at a relatively premature age, leaving a huge void in the sector where he marked changes that continue to affect the industry to this day.

This is how over the years, since his death in 2015, we have witnessed an already countless number of tributes in honor of this legendary subject.

But probably none of these stories is as peculiar as that of the mysterious monument to Iwata in the game Sea of ​​Stars.

Today it has finally been discovered how this tribute got there and the anecdote is as curious as it is moving. Anyone who has seen the video game Sea of ​​Stars and belongs to the old school you will immediately recognize the visual aesthetic influences of the title.

The game interface, graphics, perspective and various elements instantly refer us to Mothereither EarthBounda legendary game of Super NES where Satoru Iwata served as a cornerstone for its development.

In those days, the young man was a passionate developer who was years away from holding the most responsible position in the company. But this game became a cult object and also the key that opened the doors of his career in the Japanese company.

Zion Grassl, video producer for the renowned Nintendo Life site, was fortunate enough to meet with Sea of ​​Stars when it was still a nascent project seeking financing through Kickstarter.

Therefore, the young man did not hesitate to donate in one of the most expensive financing levels when he saw that the game had strong visual influences from the legendary game of Iwata, EarthBound.

With the amount of money Grassl gave, he was entitled to have a statue of him appear in the game’s crypt. But instead, he requested that said statue be in honor of Satoru.

In the end, the team Sea of ​​Stars responded to the request and created a statue that does not show Iwatabut the most representative elements of his legacy:

In the mausoleum we see the balloons of Balloon Fightone of the first games he participated in, the bananas with which he became a meme, the cap of NESthe stars of kirby and his glasses.

But perhaps the most moving of all is that Grassl himself has just shared on the official Nintendo Life YouTube channel the chronicle of how he discovered this statue that he himself contributed to exist.

Via: Extra Life

Editor’s note: I understand the meta, but I would have preferred to see a bust of Iwata with his characteristic hairstyle and glasses or something like that.