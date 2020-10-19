A silent crowd came slender in the streets of Lyon, Sunday October 18. 12,000 people gathered to pay homage to Samuel Paty the professor who died beheaded on Friday October 16 for showing his students caricatures of Mohammed as part of a course on freedom of expression. His death arouses indignation and plunges an entire profession into disarray.



“We are very touched by what happened to our colleague”, Explains a participant. A teacher in a difficult neighborhood, she expresses a certain fear. “What to do ? Stand up, but through intelligence, reflection, and not violence or rejection”, Invites another. The teachers are united, to defend their freedom to teach, but many say they are helpless in the face of certain students. “We feel lost in relation to religious remarks”, Specifies a professor.