The Alcantarilla City Council celebrated this Friday the tribute to the civil servants who have reached the retirement age in the last two years, as well as to the municipal employees who have already died. In addition, the members of the Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers who stood out for their loyalty, commitment and excellence in their functions received their decorations and distinctions. The mayor pointed out that “it is a recognition of the working life of the civil servants and a recognition of the services rendered.”