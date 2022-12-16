Genoa – Sampdoria for Miha. Tears and memories, after the death of sinisa. Edward Garrone, the president who brought him back to Sampdoria as coach in November 2013, in place of the sacked Delio Rossi: “We didn’t start well in the league that season, Sinisa’s running choice turned out to be perfect. I am deeply impressed and moved. Sinisa was a champion in sport and an example for many young people for his determination on and off the field. He was a warrior and at the same time had great humanity. He leaves a great void and will be greatly missed. My thoughts at this moment also go to his beloved family ”.

Charles Hosts it was his sporting director at Sampdoria: “Between him and I there has always been a very loyal, sincere, sincere relationship. How was his character of him, that he faced all people with. He left his mark on everyone he met. Extremely generous person, with infinite impulses. Lots of memories… I remember a car trip together, from Mugnaini to Cortina d’Ampezzo, he slept the whole way, as soon as I started the engine he said “I’m a little tired… and then he collapsed”. And I remember that after a bad 3-0 defeat in Bergamo he had summoned the team to the field at 7 in the morning and on a sheet of paper he wrote in a few lines the summary of his life and his sufferings, including the war. It was a lesson for everyone. I still keep that piece of paper.”

Daniel Gastaldello his first captain of Sampdoria: “He passed on to me fundamental values ​​that have marked me, work, sacrifice, loyalty. He was the first to lead by example, but he expected the same of you. Last December he had called me to offer me a place on his staff at Bologna, but I was under contract and I couldn’t free myself. I was pleased that he had sought me out, a great pride, it meant that I had the profile of the man and the professional he loved to work with. If I think back now to that phone call… “. And Nicola Pozzi had Mihajlovic as coach at the beginning of 2014: «I had him for just one month but it was enough for me to get to know the person that everyone could appreciate in the world of football. With his battle he gave us a great teaching. It was a privilege to know him.”

Maximum Reds, his trusted warehouse keeper at Sampdoria, first as a footballer and then as a coach: “When Ferrero arrived, he wanted to cut everyone’s salaries. So, to speak, I had told Sinisa and he “those who work with me in the field must not be touched”. And so it was. If you won your trust, proved that you were worth it, he repaid you even more ”.

Sinisa coach in his second Sampdoria adventure, after that as a player. At Sampdoria, in 1994, he changed roles: from midfielder to defender. And his partner in the department was Moreno Mannini. Another tough guy on the pitch, who is now heartbroken like so many ex blucerchiati: «Sinisa was as strong as a bull. Unfortunately, life always reserves these negative, unimaginable and unexpected things. I remember him as an always cheerful boy, with a smile. I was lucky enough to sleep in the same room and will always remember it fondly. Hugs to the family.”