The Council of the League of Arab States held, the day before yesterday, a meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League, to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in the presence of the State Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Permanent Representative of the State to the Arab League, Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi.

The permanent delegates began the meeting by standing for a minute, in mourning for the soul of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

During the meeting, Maryam Al Kaabi said, “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away after a journey full of giving and achievements, but his memory will remain immortal, and his impact will remain clear, at the local, Arab and international levels.”

She added: “The UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations, lost a leader whose life was filled with many luminous stations. During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE strengthened its position and active role on the regional and international arenas, and succeeded in weaving strong relations with the countries of the world. On the basis of mutual respect, and its commitment to resolving disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful methods, standing by the issues of truth and justice, and contributing to supporting international stability and peace and promoting human coexistence.

She pointed out that the UAE has never failed to help and support Arab causes and rights, and did not hesitate to participate and stand with any efforts aimed at preserving Gulf and Arab security, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was keen to continue the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, in solidarity with the Arab brothers, supporting their causes, consolidating bridges of brotherhood and cooperating with them in all political, economic and other fields and levels, or through the white hands extended to support and assist them, so that the UAE will be the best support and backer for its brothers .



