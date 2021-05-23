Unknown

The confirmation that Javi Calleja will continue next season at Alavés yesterday marinated this Sevilla-Alavés with which LaLiga 2020-21 will close in a more emotional than competitive way, the game perfumed only by the subtle and sometimes bitter interest of the farewells (follow the game live on As.com). And yes, it will be the night of many goodbyes in Nervión because The red-and-white will not be able to finish off their great season by obtaining third place in the league, since they needed Barcelona to lose yesterday in Ipurua. And that did not happen.

In any case, Sevilla will achieve the record of points in its history in the league championship if it manages to defeat this surprising Alavés de Calleja, whose arrival on the bench has worked the miracle in Mendizorroza. 15 points in eight games have saved, with some tranquility even, a team that just two months ago seemed doomed when he fired Abelardo, second coach fired from the campaign after Machín.

The Madrid coach confirmed yesterday what a majority of the babazorra fans were asking for: he will continue at Alavés next season. However, a good part of its squad has the future in the air. Deyverson has already left (to Brazil) and the same must happen with loans like Battaglia or Lejeune, fundamental in salvation. Joselu or Luis Rioja will surely have offers from other teams … Calleja promised to be magnanimous with them and with those who have played less this season.

In Seville, they also say goodbye to footballers who end their contract after several years in Nervión such as Escudero, Vaclik or Mudo Vázquez. Lopetegui will have to put someone because of the circumstances, with important penalties and some touched or tired (Fernando, Navas) with whom he does not intend to risk.