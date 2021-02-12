Born Rivka Aizertin on December 10, 1939 in Paris, Régine Robin died on February 3, 2021 in Montreal. In 1959, she entered the ENS of Fontenay-aux-Roses, became a member of the bureau of the UNEF section, militated among communist students and joined the PCF. Associate professor at the Lycée in Dijon, she was assistant secretary of the SNES union section of the establishment and joined the committee of the Communist Federation of the Côte d’Or from 1964 to 1968. She was responsible for intellectuals there. From 1967, she was assistant then assistant professor of modern history at the Faculty of Letters of Nanterre, where she joined SNESUP. She belonged to a group of Communist intellectuals from Nantes and introduced me, then a history student at Nanterre, then a college professor, the work and exchanges of these members at CERM and in the journal The New Criticism.

In her thesis as a social historian on Saumur-en-Auxois on the eve of the Revolution, Régine Robin introduces the analysis of discourse in a study of notebooks of grievances. She then opened up history to questions of language, with her pioneering work on History and Linguistics (Armand Colin, 1973), and contributes to the emergence, then to the experimentation of discourse analysis in history, in collaboration with linguist Denise Maldidier and myself, then with historian Sophie Wahnich. His innovative thinking in this area is at the crossroads of Louis Althusser’s questions on the ideological State apparatuses and of Michel Foucault’s archaeological approach to discursive formations. Moving to Montreal, she was professor of sociology at the University of Quebec from 1982 to 2004. There, she amplified step by step a rich and diversified work, echoing scholarly research, fictions nourished by itself. and of his memory and a militant commitment on topical subjects, while multiplying intellectual exchanges with his Parisian and foreign friends in the form of interviews and debates. She has never ceased to challenge her contemporaries by intervening in her many works on various and engaged subjects: identities, language and literature, cultures of the interwar period, Yiddish culture, problems of collective memory, the uses and misuses of the past, his traveling passion for the poetics of big cities (Paris, Venice, Berlin…).

Identity is central to his work, but as a “composite identity made up of multiple affiliations”, in his own words. There is also a question of memory, but with regard to polyphony, the heterogeneity of identities. By focusing primarily on the question of the sayable within ideology, it has never ceased to remain on the ground of the lived experience of struggles. Régine Robin was a proponent of a historical analysis in which language games between the said and the unspoken multiply, as much in contact with the archive and traces left by the protagonists of history as with the words of the voiceless. whose archival traces are hardly perceptible. Developing the inventive and fictional dimension of historian writing, she approached languages ​​inhabited by ideology and the unconscious, understanding their materiality even in the expressiveness of literary writing. A pedestrian as much as a historian and sociologist, she offers us in her last published work, These lamps that we forgot to turn off (Boréal, 2019), an essay on the writing of wandering in the novels of Patrick Modiano.