Caricatures of Murcian characters that are part of the history and legacy of the Region of Murcia, from Ibn Arabi, Alfonso X el Sabio, Ramón Gaya, Charo Baeza or Paco Rabal to young and talented figures such as Ruth Lorenzo or Carlos Alcaraz. Fifty ‘Illustrious Murcians’ seen from another perspective by the Ciezano artist José Torres Villa, who signs as Caricatorres, are part of the new exhibition inaugurated yesterday at the Siyâsa Museum.

The exhibition organized on the occasion of the Day of the Region of Murcia, which is celebrated this Friday, presents a tribute to people from the Community, who belong to various disciplines, from music, literature, sports, art and much more. further. A collection of 50 works made in recent years, some in black and white and others in color, but all with the same technique and precision. They collect the smallest details, from the earrings of the actress Irene López Heredia (Mazarrón, 1889-1962) and the rest of the female figures, to the helmet of the Murcian cyclist Alejandro Valverde.

Until June 20, in the Siyâsa Museum you will find caricatures of personalities such as the Cartagena poet Carmen Conde, the famous Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo and the Cartagena soldier and inventor Isaac Peral.

Where

In the Siyâsa Museum (San Sebastián street, nº 17).

When

Until June 20. From Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The artist Caricatorres accumulates more than 30 years of experience. He is a member of the Spanish Association of Caricaturists and the ISCA (International Society of Caricaturist Artist). The proposal is peculiar, he acknowledges, since “exhibitions of cartoons are rarely seen.” He faces this experience with great enthusiasm, his first solo project being his in his hometown, Cieza.

Among the different disciplines included in the exhibition there is also motorcycling, with Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón, or medicine with Professor Tomás Maestre Pérez (1857-1936), born in Alicante but considered Murcian as he spent most of his life in Murcia.

The creator also values ​​Virginia Martínez from Molinense as an illustrious Murcian, who said goodbye to the direction of the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM), last Sunday, in an emotional concert.