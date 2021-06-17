As a fantasy that it is, Denmark clings to football to get back to normal. Belgium’s visit is out of the ordinary parameters of any party after what happened with Eriksen. It will be a collective therapy and a tribute to its star, which will explode in the 10th minute, stopping the game to dedicate the 25,000 spectators and both teams a choral applause. The scare, not the consequences, seems to have passed, but he has Denmark on the couch. Hjulmand resigned from training in the Parken, the place of the events, to which they have to return. Some players did decide to visit the stage as a treatment.

The meeting comes very soon to Denmark (follow the game live on As.com). If it was unnecessary to play against Finland just an hour and a half after the collapse of Eriksen, it does not seem an appropriate time to face Belgium, which already surpassed it with solvency in the 2020 Nations League (0-2 and 4-2). Everything is unknown in Denmark. Hjulmand is not expected to change the 1-4-3-3, but it is possible. Vestergaard, Skov Olsen or Dolberg can enter the eleven. Denmark has no choice but to react to avoid being out. Against Finland he deserved the win. It was, after Italy, the team that finished the most on the first day (22 shots).

The emotional content of the meeting also reaches Belgium. Up to four footballers (Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Chadli and Lukaku) shared or share a dressing room with Eriksen. “Denmark has my undying respect for how they handled the situation,” said Alderweireld. Still, Belgium does not intend to pity its rival. He has only lost three of the last 41 games and the hierarchy displayed against Russia consolidates his candidacy for the title. Roberto Martínez recovers De Bruyne and Witsel, substitute theorists today, and advanced that Eden Hazard will have more minutes. It is not ruled out even that he is the owner. More arguments for this exciting Belgium.

The keys

Mood

Above any football issue, the mental situation will prevail. The atmosphere will be different.

The bands

If Hjulmand doesn’t tweak the 1-4-3-3, Belgium can exploit the side-to-side shifts to some advantage for the lanes.

Stopped ball

The strategy shortens the distances. Jensen throws well and Roberto Martínez’s men suffered against Russia.

Dock

Belgium will have troops (De Bruyne, Hazard, Doku …) to revolutionize.

To follow

Braithwaite

He was quick and productive against Finland (three scoring chances created).

Lukaku

He feels that Belgium and the goal are his. He did a double against Denmark in November.

Ups and downs

-Nörgaard and Skov trained yesterday and will finally be there. The only absence, logically, is Eriksen.

-De Bruyne and Witsel return and Vertonghen arrives on time. Castagne said goodbye to the tournament against Russia.