Alina Luz Akselrad, Argentine representative of the popular beauty contest Miss Universe 2021, decided to honor Diego Armando Maradona with an outfit inspired by the Argentine National Team and with a T-shirt with the face of the Ten.

The young woman from Cordoba, 22, recognized Maradona during one of the preliminary rounds, which consisted of wearing “typical costumes” from each country and which took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in United States.

“This outfit represents the sport that unites your country: soccer. It is inspired by the Argentine team that won its second world cup in 1986, led by Diego Maradona ”, said the announcer, while Alina took the catwalk with the albiceleste shirt, shorts with the number 10, black sneakers that emulated boots and a soccer ball.

When he was in the center of the stage, he opened his shirt to reveal a white T-shirt with the face of the Fluff.

Alina Luz Akselrad, Argentine representative in Miss Universe 2021. Photo EFE.

Hours later, the model used her official Instagram account to leave a message: “I did not have the privilege of seeing him play, but together with my family I relived all his plays and goals, the way he worked on the court. I had to see him at a time when the news in the media about his private life was not the best, but I also know, as Rodrigo said: ‘Sowed joy in the town‘”.

“I invite you to let yourself be carried away by passion, the joy and glory that Maradona made us feel sometime. Through my typical costume, let’s celebrate the player on the field and not the man at home, “he added along with a photo of the moment.

He also posted a video of his tour of the stage, noting: “Maradona said: ‘I only ask you to let me live my own life. I never wanted to be an example.’ We are not the ones to judge your personal life, but we are I am sure something is that you were an example of how to represent the Celeste and Blanca with pride and loyalty “.

Regarding the choice of clothing, he explained: “This year my Argentine suit is inspired by the passion that unites us, in what makes the 23 provinces come together to shout a goal. What makes there is no rivalry when Argentina is playing, which makes our hearts beat, that we feel that pride, that we travel and they say: ‘Hey, Messi, Maradona’, that’s Argentina. Argentina is passion, it’s River – Boca, it’s Talleres – Belgrano … Happy with the theme of the suit “.