Ten years after the death of Nínawa Daher, the Foundation that bears her name developed a series of activities in memory of the young journalist and television host.

All these activities were focused on disability, education, sports and solidarity actions.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nínawa Daher Foundation has made donations of masks and chinstraps to hospitals, institutions and canteens, then focusing on inclusive activities and the provision of accessible content for the blind or visually impaired population.

Haptic Map of Palermo, Ninawa Daher Foundation

The president of the Foundation, Alicia Daher, explained that the entity has focused on donations of AudioGuias and 3D Reproductions of works of art belonging to the private patrimony of National Museums and Museums of the City of Buenos Aires.

Also in donations of Haptic Maps of emblematic public spaces linked to, as well as haptic maps for public spaces and for some museums in the city of Buenos Aires with a view to extending these contributions nationwide in this year 2021.

The National Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Buenos Aires and the MALBA Museum and the Tourism Entity of the City of Buenos Aires benefited from these contributions in accessibility, inclusion and integration content for the blind and visually impaired. City for public spaces like Palermo, Recoleta and Puerto Madero.

Information in Braille from the Ninawa Daher Foundation

In the case of the Audio Guides prepared and provided by the Foundation, they will allow blind and visually impaired people to visit 13 works of art by renowned artists from the stable heritage of the National Museum of Fine Arts.

The artists chosen for 3D reproduction, in the different museums with which the foundation has signed agreements to support and strengthen their accessibility, are, among others, August Rodin, Tarsila Do Amaral, Elba Bairon, Emilio Renart and Lucio Fontana.

Original by Emilio Renart, for the Ninawa Daher Foundation.

Nínawa The young journalist, specialized in international information, died on January 9, 2011 in a traffic accident. He had worked in Public Television and C5N, among other media.

His legacy linked to ethics, solidarity and social commitment are values ​​that the foundation that bears his name has rescued to carry out works for the common good.