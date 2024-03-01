Tribute | The police threw the Niinistö boulder into the Kolera basin

The mysterious ice cube ended up in the cholera pool.

in Helsinki The block of ice that mysteriously appeared in front of the Presidential Palace on Thursday evening has ended up in the sea.

Inside the ice was a Lions jersey with the president written on it Sauli Niinistön name and number 12. Lohkaretta was considered a tribute to Niinistö.

The number on the shirt probably referred to the fact that Niinistö was the 12th president of Finland.

The boulder had been cleared from the sidewalk on Friday. It had been thrown into the sea by the police.

The Helsinki police have confirmed that they were responsible for the cleaning.

The pictures taken from the place show that at least the Finnish flag that was inside the ice ended up in the sea.

The police later confirmed that the jersey did not end up in the sea, but that the police took possession of it.

It is known that the jersey with Sauli Niinistö's name did not end up in the sea.

Supposedly at least the background of the tribute was not Save Pond Hockey, an organization that organizes outdoor ice hockey events and fights against climate change, in which event Niinistö played in February.

Vice President of the organization Ville Sinisalo appreciated the rapture though.

“A great idea, yes. But if it was our abduction, it would certainly have been our shirt,” says Sinisalo.

Inside the ice cup, however, is the shirt of the Finnish national ice hockey team, the Lions.

The monument erected in honor of Sauli Niinistö was thrown into the sea.

Sinisalo says that the organization has not yet planned its own tribute to Niinistö, but hopes that the outgoing president's games will continue even if Mäntyniemi is left behind. At the same time, Sinisalo presents an idea.

“Of course, we hope that this new president will also be excited to go along,” says Sinisalo, referring to the one who takes office on Friday to Alexander Stubb.

The Ice Hockey Association is not behind the seizure either, the association's communications manager said Henna Malmberg Ilta-Sanom on Friday.

The Helsinki police were not notified of the abduction. The general management of the police commented to Ilta-Sanom on Friday that the place is also public, and as such does not require a special notification.

On Friday morning, the ice cup was already in such bad shape that the police received instructions to clean the work out of the place. The Helsinki police confirmed that the officers cleaned the ice cup in the Kolera pool in front of Kauppatori, but the patrol took the shirt with Niinistö's name on it.