The disappearance, at 81, of Kenzo Takada, the most legendary Japanese couturier, the most Parisian, casts a chill on Fashion Week taking place in Paris, in a leaden climate, and it is nothing to say, by the health crisis. Especially since the name of Kenzo, who died on Sunday at the American hospital in Neuilly, extends the list of personalities, artists carried away by the coronavirus …

Kenzo, the creator of the most famous tiger on the planet, designed clothes, accessories that resembled him, he who gave the impression of an eternal teenager with laughing eyes behind his black-rimmed glasses. Her joie de vivre, her taste for celebration, her exuberance were reflected in her revisited kimonos, her high-waisted skirts, her high graphics with animal, floral and dazzling colors mixing Western and Eastern styles.

From Kobe to Place des Victoires

He was a pioneer. Fifth in a family of seven children, whose father ran a tea house not far from Osaka, he attended Kobe University before joining the Tokyo Fashion School, which has just been created, against the opinion of his parents. With his diploma in his pocket, he disembarked by boat in Marseille, from where, in 1964, he joined the City of Light which fascinated him.

The first years are tough. But an internship with the stylist Renoma, who was then on the rise, put her foot in the stirrup. In 1970, he organized his first fashion show in the Vivienne gallery in Paris. The following year, he opened a shop in Saint-Tropez. The American magazine Vogue finds out. Let’s go ! He is perceived as one of the representatives of the new wave such as Sonia Rykiel or Karl Lagerfeld.

In 1976, he opened the famous store on the Place des Victoires. In 1983, he released his first line for men. In 1988, his first perfumes. Now crowned with his famous white wick, this pillar of Parisian nights, addict, party animal, dancer and king of disguise, organizes events such as, in June 1994, to celebrate the arrival of summer, the Pont-Neuf by him decorated of 32,000 pots of begonia and a curtain of ivy… His professional farewells date from 1999, when he handed over his prestigious label to the Bernard Arnault group, LVMH. In the meantime, he lost his life companion and his right arm, met on the birthday of Paloma Picasso, the painter’s daughter. Xavier de Castella died of AIDS at the age of 38. A wound that never healed …