The Murcia Bar Association yesterday held an ‘online’ act, due to the health situation, to pay tribute to lawyers with 50 and 25 years of professional practice without blemish.

During the event, framed in the festivity of its patron, San Raimundo de Peñafort, tribute was paid to the members who have been awarded the Gold and Silver Medals of the institution in an act that, even being held virtually, it was charged with emotion.

The dean, Francisco Martínez-Escribano, congratulated the honorees and highlighted the lawyers’ commitment to the profession and to the defense of freedom and the rights of citizens, as well as their contribution to humanize Justice.

The lawyers who have been awarded the Gold Medal, and who will collect personally in an upcoming event, were Francisco Cerón Guillén, Antonio Checa de Andrés, Tomás Díez de Revenga Torres, Manuel Martínez Ripoll and Juan Soro Sánchez. The same will happen with the lawyers recognized with the Silver Medal. Manuel Martínez Ripoll, dean of honor of the College, Medalla de Oro y Brillantes and member of the Legal Council of the Region, spoke on behalf of the lawyers who received the Gold Medal. Remedios Martínez Lozano, member of the Ethics Commission, did so representing the lawyers who received the Silver Medal.

In addition, the College of Economists of the Region was recognized with the institution’s Gold Medal for its close collaboration in training economists and lawyers.