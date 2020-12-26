Chennai: Maradona, a late footballer in Ramanathapuram, is paid homage in a unique way. A six-foot tall cake statue has been made in his honor. He has been made public to enjoy the game.

A unique tribute to the footballer Maradona

Every year during the celebration of Christmas and New Year, a bakery makes cake of the celebrities and makes it public. Ilaiyaraaja and Abdul Kalam have been given cake in the last few years. The cake statue has been made to pay homage to Maradona and to show the importance of sports. Its purpose is to promote the trend towards sports among the youth. It took 14 days to build the six-foot tall idol and 270 eggs and 60 kg of sugar have been used in it.

Tamil Nadu: A Ramanathapuram based bakery has made a 6-feet-tall cake of football player Diego Maradona. Maradona passed away on November 25. pic.twitter.com/XHR7P1FErs – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Six feet tall cake statue made public

Satish Ranganathan, a bakery employee, said, “Maradona, born in a small town in Argentina, forced the world to see for himself with tireless effort. Maradona, Sachin Tendulkar in cricket, Usain Bolt in race and Mike Tyson in boxing We will remember in the queue. We have made a six-foot tall cake statue in honor of those who said goodbye to the world last month. We call upon the youth to go to the ground and play without mobiles and computers. ” He told that this not only improves physical health but also mental health. Football legend Maradona died on 25 November.

Bigg Boss 14: Aijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta clash with each other over ex-girlfriends, family defends

IND Vs AUS: Ashwin once again overshadowed Smith, first session for Team India