Throughout the Region, in the interior and on the coast, yesterday morning the tributes of the municipal corporations took place on the 26th anniversary of the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco, because «Miguel Ángel has become a symbol of freedom and concord against barbarism». This phrase was included in the manifesto read yesterday in the Adolfo Suárez square in Las Torres de Cotillas, in the act with which the Torreño City Council joined the initiative of the Miguel Ángel Blanco Foundation to remember and pay homage to the assassinated politician from Ermua by ETA in 1997.

Among other town halls, in addition to the Las Torres de Cotillas Town Hall, mayors and mayors of Molina de Segura, Águilas and La Unión observed a minute of silence. To the public representatives, dozens of municipal workers and neighbors joined in the different tributes to remember the murdered politician.