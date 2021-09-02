The Buenos Aires Legislature will give this Thursday a first approval of a law that proposes that the Paseo del Bajo, the underground highway that crosses Puerto Madero, be renamed as “President Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín”.

After this approval, which promotes radicalism, the project will go through a public hearing and a second sanction. It is presumed that it will overcome them without inconvenience and will be specified in law.

The project was presented by legislator Ariel Álvarez Palma, from UCR-Evolución, and then other colleagues from his bloc joined (Martín Ocampo, Inés Gorbea, Guillermo Suárez, Diego Weck and Manuela Thourte).

Raúl Alfonsín, on December 10, 1983, when he assumed the Presidency of the Nation.

As explained in the bill, Álvarez Palma proposes the tribute to Alfonsín because “his figure represents the value of the honesty and honesty. His life showed that his virtuous work was inspiring not only for those of us who do politics but also for the citizens who saw in him a leader to follow. “

The Paseo del Bajo was inaugurated on May 27, 2019, with the name of “Juan Manuel de Rosas”. There are 7.1 kilometers of a trench freeway, along Puerto Madero from La Boca to Retiro. Its use is exclusive for heavy traffic and long distance buses.

If the change of its name is confirmed, a true “path of radical leaders” would be formed. Because the “Paseo del Bajo-Alfonsín” would connect to the north with the Illia highway, and to the south with the Buenos Aires-La Plata, whose formal (and almost unknown) name is “Doctor Ricardo Balbín”. That is, it could travel along the axis “Balbín-Alfonsín-Illia”.



The Paseo del Bajo was inaugurated in 2019. It connects La Boca with Retiro through Puerto Madero.

In addition, if this name change is approved, it could become the first tribute in Buenos Aires to the former president who died in 2009. Because there were two others that were approved but never put into practice.

Both were sanctioned in 2019, when the 10 years since the death of Alfonsín (passed away on March 31, 2009). In the City, that is the minimum time that must pass before a square, a street, a highway or any component of the public space that depends on the Buenos Aires State can be named after a public figure.



Alfonsín, on campaign posters, with his classic hand gesture.

The idea was to rename the Congreso station on line A of the subway with the name of the former president. This law was approved on July 11, 2019 in the second and final reading. But the change of the posters at the station never materialized.

At that time, another law was also approved in which it was decided to call an artistic contest to elaborate a monument to the former president. That tribute has not yet materialized either.

Why did the tributes to Alfonsín not materialize? Lack of budget, pandemic, bureaucracy and other reasons. It does not appear to have been due to political or ideological causes, since the laws were approved at the time by a vast majority, including both Together for Change and the Kirchnerist bloc.

Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín was born in Chascomús on March 12, 1927. He received his law degree in 1950, and almost at the same time began to become a soldier in the Intransigence and Renewal Movement of the Radical Civic Union. In 1983 he became the president with whom the democracy, until 1989 when he handed over the mandate to Carlos Menem.

His presidency is remembered for the trial of the military committees, the defense of democracy and human rights, and the promulgation of the divorce law, among other milestones. The economic crisis and hyperinflation also marked his management.



In April 2018, a monument to Alfonsín was inaugurated in La Plata. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

In other districts, such as La Plata, Vicente López or his native Chascomús, there are monuments and other tributes to Alfonsín. And since 2008, his bust is in the Casa Rosada, like that of the other former presidents. But in the City of Buenos Aires, where Alfonsín lived a large part of his life, public recognition has yet to take place.

Other reminders in the City

That the elaboration of a monument or the change of the subway posters to pay tribute to Alfonsín may have been delayed may attract attention, but it should not be surprising if it is compared, for example, with what happened with the monument to Juan Domingo Perón. Although the first projects to honor him in the City were presented in 1986, the monument in his honor was recently opened in October 2015.

It is a 5-meter statue placed in the square in front of the Customs, in Paseo Colón and Belgrano. A curiosity: that green space was previously called “Agustín P. Justo”, but they changed the name to “Perón”, precisely to place the statue.



The monument to Juan Domingo Perón, on the day of its inauguration, on October 8, 2015.

If we talk about monuments to presidents, perhaps the most famous (and controversial) is the one that recalls Julio Argentino Roca, in Diagonal Sur. There are already countless times that it was vandalized and defaced, especially by those who accuse him of having been a “genocidal” of the native peoples.

The decision to put him “Nestor Kirchner Cultural Center” to the Post Office Palace. The original name was “Centro Cultural del Bicentenario”, but in 2012 an act of Congress named it the former president. As it is a building that depends on the federal government, it did not take at least 10 years after his death (Kirchner died on October 27, 2010) to give his name to a public space, as it should have happened. if the decision had depended on the Buenos Aires government.

Other presidents have numerous tributes, between streets, avenues and squares. This is the case of Miter, Sarmiento, Avellaneda, Figueroa Alcorta, Yrigoyen, Rivadavia, Urquiza, Pellegrini, Alvear and others.



Julio Argentino Roca Monument. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

The highways also served to honor them. In addition to Illia, in 2002 he named “Presidente Héctor J. Cámpora Highway” to the AU7, in the south of the City.

The 9 de Julio Sur highway, which connects the 25 de Mayo with the Pueyrredón bridge, also bears the name of a former president, although few remember him: formally, it is called “President Arturo Frondizi Highway”.