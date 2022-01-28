Miami.- “The Soul of Mexico”, the soul of Mexico, is the title chosen by the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami for an exhibition in tribute to the “master” Jazzamoartone of the Mexican plastic artists alive with the greatest trajectory.

With a plastic work closely linked to music and specifically to jazz, Francisco Javier Vázquez Estupiñán (1951), better known as Jazzamoartbelongs to the generation of the fifties of Mexican painting and is considered an icon of expressionism.

Four of his works occupy a prominent place in the exhibition hall of the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Miami along with those of fellow Mexican artists Vladimir Cora, Carmen Parra, Mónica Avayou, Amalia Buergo, Carla Elena, Tania Esponda, Josafat Miranda, Francisco Reverter, Lalo Sánchez Del Valle and Pedro Trueba.

The artist, who in addition to being a painter and sculptor is a drummer, was unable to attend the opening of the exhibition due to the covid-19 pandemic, but he sent a video message to the attendees, including the Consul General of Mexico, Jonathan Chait Auerbach, and some of the artists whose works are part of “The Soul of Mexico”.

This is the third edition of a project directed and curated by Adriana Torres Sánchez, current director of the ICM, who told Efe that Jazzamoart has participated in all three. The other two took place in New York (2016), and Montreal (2017).

Torres explained that this project consists of collective exhibitions in which “the great masters shelter emerging artists” in modern Mexico.

The director of the ICM highlighted the skill and dynamism of Jazzamoartwhich has the ability to “see music”, as in one of the paintings in this exhibition in which a concert by the late jazz musician Miles Davis and his band is shown.

Jazzamoart’s stage name is a combination of jazz, love and art, his passions, Torres said.

Jazzamoart has presented his work in more than 500 exhibitions in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, South Korea and Japan.