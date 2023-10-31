Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 8:55 p.m.



Domingo Camacho, director of SER in the Region, a network of which Radio Murcia has been a part since the forties, received this Tuesday the Foro Tertulia ‘La luz’ award, consisting of an original and unique work by Cristóbal Gabarrón from the hands of the counselor of the Presidency and Spokesperson of the Government, Marcos Ortuño and the son of the Muleño artist, Cris Gabarrón. In his words, Camacho highlighted on the ninetieth anniversary of Radio Murcia the “pride of being the oldest station in the Region, of having served Murcia society during these ninety years.” “We feel very proud of our past but also very committed to the future.” Domingo Camacho had words of emotional memory for all the professionals who have worked at this station since its first broadcast in August 1933.

With the event held this Tuesday, the ‘La Luz’ gathering forum has thus begun its fourth season since notable speakers such as Fernando López Miras, Pedro Saura, Teodoro García, Tomás Fuertes, José Antonio Camacho, María Dueñas, the bullfighters Ureña and Rafaelillo, José Vélez, José Sánchez Bernal, Eduardo Baamonde, Inocencio Arias, Pedro Guillén, Eugenio Galdón, Federico Trillo, Luis Del Rivero, Jesús Juárez, Catalina Miñarro, Elvira Rodríguez, María Gonzalez Veracruz Ricardo Robles and Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, among others.