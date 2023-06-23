Many memories and several goals, up to five, came together in a night of tribute and solidarity. Many members of Real Murcia, which rose to the First Division in 2003, did not miss the appointment against Real Madrid veterans, in a charity match in collaboration with the Never Surrender Foundation and the Aladina Foundation, for cancer research and support for cancer patients.

Some 6,000 spectators did not want to miss it either. It was a match for nostalgia for the protagonists on both teams, but it was a show that went beyond the veteran fan. And it is that the meeting brought many children and young people who helped to ensure that the preferred stands were full.

Real Murcia Reinke, Juanma, Cuadrado, Pedro Largo, Clavero, Gomez, Acciari, Jaime, Ismael, Richi and Alfonso. 1 – 4 real Madrid Buyo, Nuñez, Pavón, Bravo, Toni del Moral, Balboa, Iván Campo, Rivera, De la Red, Amavisca and Congo. Goals:

0-1 min. 18, From the Net. 0-2, min. 21, Congo. 0-3, min.23, Congo. 1-3, min.40, Richi. 1-4, min.65, Mecca.

Referee:

Rodriguez Lopez.

Incidents:

Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia. About 6,000 spectators. Charity match in collaboration with the Never Surrender Foundation and the Aladina Foundation. See also One dead and eight injured after colliding a van and a car in Lorca

The teams soon responded with details. If the locals brought the excitement of seeing Reinke, Juanma, Cuadrado, Acciari, Richi or Ismael together again, the whites also contributed several illustrious players and a large dose of quality. Of course, the first to cross was Acciari with a pipe on Amavisca. From there, the talent that Rivera or De la Red always had emerged, who threw a classy hat shortly before scoring the first goal of the night with a great shot. Madrid did not stop there and Congo signed two more goals in a couple of minutes one-on-one and thanks to a cross from Amavisca from the left. But in Murcia the good touch was not going to be lacking either and Richi closed the first half with a great free-kick goal. Already in the second half the final 1-4 was going to arrive, the work of the aquiline Mecca.

Asensio, head of the quarry



On the other hand, Real Murcia announced that Pedro Asensio will be the new director of the red academy. In addition, he will also form part of the secretariat directed by Javier Recio. The Murcian, in his second spell at the club, will take the place until now of José Mapeka, who in turn will continue in Murcia at the helm of the Juvenil de División de Honor.