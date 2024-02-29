Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tribute | A confusing sight in the middle of Helsinki, Sauli Niinistö's jersey in deep ice

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tribute | A confusing sight in the middle of Helsinki, Sauli Niinistö's jersey in deep ice

Niinistö's shirt had been brought to the Presidential Palace in a large ice cup.

Presidential Palace a special tribute appeared in front of Helsinki on Thursday. On the sidewalk at the edge of the market square, there was a big ice bucket with a jersey of the Finnish national ice hockey team and a Finnish flag inside.

On the back of the shirt with the number 12 was written “Niinistö”, referring, I guess, to the one who spent his last day as president on Thursday Sauli to Niinistö. The number 12, on the other hand, would refer to years of service.

There is no information about the author of the tribute.

Jääkalikka stood in front of the Presidential Palace. Picture: Antti Hämäläinen

Picture: Antti Hämäläinen

Niinistö is a familiar sight with skates on his feet and a bat in his hand. He was last seen participating in the Save Pond Hockey event in Helsinki at the beginning of February.

See also  Oligarchs Putin's credit oligarch revealed as financier of Kotka's luxury yacht company - train on the Black Sea Giant Palace

Finland will have a new president on Friday, when Alexander Stubb takes office as Niinistö's successor.

#Tribute #confusing #sight #middle #Helsinki #Sauli #Niinistö39s #jersey #deep #ice

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Mercedes blitz, but it's Red Bull who dictates the pace on the red

F1 | Mercedes blitz, but it's Red Bull who dictates the pace on the red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result