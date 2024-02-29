Tribute | A confusing sight in the middle of Helsinki, Sauli Niinistö's jersey in deep ice

Niinistö's shirt had been brought to the Presidential Palace in a large ice cup.

Presidential Palace a special tribute appeared in front of Helsinki on Thursday. On the sidewalk at the edge of the market square, there was a big ice bucket with a jersey of the Finnish national ice hockey team and a Finnish flag inside.

On the back of the shirt with the number 12 was written “Niinistö”, referring, I guess, to the one who spent his last day as president on Thursday Sauli to Niinistö. The number 12, on the other hand, would refer to years of service.

There is no information about the author of the tribute.

Jääkalikka stood in front of the Presidential Palace.

Niinistö is a familiar sight with skates on his feet and a bat in his hand. He was last seen participating in the Save Pond Hockey event in Helsinki at the beginning of February.

Finland will have a new president on Friday, when Alexander Stubb takes office as Niinistö's successor.