It has been the only sector that, in many countries, continued to operate without interruption during the pandemic. Despite the global drop in trade and the difficulties imposed by the virus, it had the capacity to increase exports and reaffirmed its strategic role.

We celebrate International Day of Agriculture in the midst of one of the worst crises in memory. The pandemic has created and will create more poverty, inequality and social distress, but it has not stopped food production and supply.

Many of the nations of Latin America have raised entire crops in recent months that will serve to feed the world and turn the wheel of an essential activity for life. It is clear that this is not a time for complacency but rather to insist that a sector that offers structural solutions to the most serious problems of human civilization must be at the top of the priorities of public agendas.

Poverty, inequity, unemployment, food and nutritional insecurity, family disruption, massive migrations and environmental challenges: all these issues can have a common denominator to solve or mitigate. That common denominator is agriculture, an inseparable part of the solutions to a disturbing reality.

Transformative by its very nature, agriculture is, along with education, the most efficient alternative to attack structural poverty in rural areas and, connected to productive processes or territorial development plans embodied by modern technical cooperation, it can also be envisioned as an efficient social policy.

It is also an essential lever for development due to its deep interaction with science and its intensive use of technology, and it gives specific weight to Latin American nations on the global board. It is a role built from an unequaled endowment of natural resources, enriched by productive and business capacities that we must improve by incorporating the social, environmental and technological dimensions.

The moment, with its drama, is also propitious to once again look at rural territories as areas of opportunities and social progress, which requires adequate institutional designs, a new generation of public policies for family farming and facilitation of access to digital technologies so that all our farmers have increasing yields and higher incomes.

With its productive chains, agriculture is the activity that can guarantee better living conditions the fastest and promote the expansion of education, justice, telecommunications and infrastructure services for the inhabitants of rural areas, in order to reverse the problems they generate the abandonment of fields and migrations to urban centers.

These objectives are central to the new agenda of technical cooperation, as well as facilitating access by producers to marketing chains and promoting the bioeconomy, the intelligent industrialization of our societies based on the use of biological resources, which has the potential of turning rural territories into a great green factory, for food, bio-energy, biomaterials and probiotics.

Let’s celebrate and value agriculture. It is an activity that, in a modern conception, encourages the creation of opportunities like no other. It is, therefore, as for thousands of years, our safest passport to a better future.

Manuel Otero, Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Goodwill Ambassadors of IICA Susana balbo, Dennis McClung, Jens Mesa Dishington, Rattan Lal, Alysson Paolinelli and Hugo Sigman.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.