By Camille Kouéyou Researcher in political science, public and international affairs at the University of Montreal

The launch of an anti-discrimination platform backed by the Defender of Rights to support people who are victims of racism and discrimination comes in a more than toxic climate, especially since it was announced after the beating of Michel Zecler at the end of 2020 by police officers. He also intervenes the day after the debate on Islamism between Marine Le Pen and Gérald Darmanin on February 11, against the backdrop of the vote on the law against separatism and the “global security” law. This context honestly makes it difficult to measure the sufficient reach of this platform when the government has continued to surf and speculate on the ever more uninhibited xenophobic wave.

It is permissible to doubt the relevance of this device, when one refuses to recognize the very existence of the central problem: the systemic racism suffered by people of color. Its acceptance should be the starting point or at least the source of existence of such an Internet platform if the government really wants to fight against this scourge. Or would it be just a communication campaign about a year from the next presidential election?

Of course, recognizing the systemic nature of racism is not exempt from these challenges and does not solve all problems. But this is the essence of the Black Lives Matter movement: to become aware of the scale and depth of the phenomenon! It is a necessary step to improve our institutions and our relationships with others. It is not just a question of racist insults, but of insidious and invisible barriers. It is therefore difficult to detect or prove them with regard to the law. Simple mediation cannot overcome these difficulties. It is a long-term commitment that helps restore citizens’ confidence in these institutions.

So, can’t we do a lot better? Why did you wait for pressure from NGOs, including Amnesty International, who organized a group action? to demand the end of discriminatory identity checks by the police? Let’s face it, this fight was never taken seriously by the government. This commitment was not, in my opinion, taken in a way that would ease tensions.

On the other hand, it has often been a question of fueling and exploiting a hatred against a part of the French that we still do not consider as such. I am referring to the inauguration speech of the current Prime Minister Jean Castex to the National Assembly. It was a question of taking up facts from “Traffic at the bottom of the stairwells” or from “Violence committed in the Grésilles district, in Dijon, and in Chenôve” by putting them side by side with the question of fundamentalism, followed by the expression more than doubtful and which does not suit a minister: “ U n France which says nothing, but which thinks none the less … “

So, a website to help victims of discrimination? Very well ! Here is my request: I am a victim of racism! Only the implementation of transversal and ambitious public policies with the participation of these citizens could remedy the systemic racism that plagues our society.