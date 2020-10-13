Based on one of the first articles reporting Covid-19 mortality in China, published on February 24 in the American medical journal Jama, it was easy to make a small calculation: if the entire French population were infected, we would have more than 1,600,000 deaths. A 50% infection rate therefore gave 800,000 deaths, which reduced the Spanish flu of 1918 with its 250,000 deaths in France to the rank of “flu”. Making such a result public at the beginning of March was the guarantee of “doing the 8 p.m.” and of becoming the new expert on Covid-19 darling of the media, but also an irresponsible scientist. Not all of them had this modesty.

On March 16, a British team predicted 510,000 deaths in Great Britain and more than 2 million in the United States in the absence of measures. The leaders of our countries are not scientists, we can understand their panic, even if these British scientists had planned in 2002 in the prestigious journal Nature that mad cow disease could kill 5,000 to 7,000 in Great Britain from 2001 to 2020 and up to 150,000 in 2080: in 2020 the death toll is 178, including 2 since 2013. In France, we saw the Prime Minister take again in the National Assembly a simulation saying that the confinement would have avoided more than 60,000 deaths in mid-April. If this were true, any discussion of the relevance of containment was moot, but this simulation was criticized in these columns on April 25 (the statistical detail was posted on the site jim.fr May 2nd). Are these wanderings over?

Assumptions of the Scientific Council

In the scenario where further restrictive measures are not taken, the scientific Council in a note made public on October 1, estimated the number of hospitalized for Covid from September 25 to November 1, taking into account only 5 regions. Based on the hospital mortality rate, we would have 5,400 deaths with the current hospital mortality rate (12%) or 12,400 with that observed in early spring (25%). If we extrapolate to metropolitan France, we have around 9,500 or 22,000 deaths, and many more in the end since hospitalizations will not stop on November 2 and these forecasts do not take into account the deaths from Covid-19 in Ehpad, or mortality due to the saturation of hospitals. However, to know the number of deaths it is better to count the dead than the hospitalized. As there were “only” 858 deaths from Covid-19 from September 25 to October 9, in hospital or nursing home, or 57 per day, it would therefore take on average 240 or 575 deaths per day for the hospital from October 10 to November 15, taking into account a delay of approximately two weeks between hospitalization and death. We would therefore have a sudden acceleration in mortality from now on, still without counting the deaths in nursing homes, which so far represent about a third of coronavirus deaths (11,000 out of 32,000). In short, in the end: 15,000, 30,000 dead, more? The hypotheses adopted by the Scientific Council therefore seem very dramatic, as in the spring. The Scientific Council wrote in its first opinion of March 12: “Our scientific rationale is as follows… If we let the virus spread in the population… we expect at least 50% of the population to be infected… For a level of mortality which is currently estimated at 0.5 -1%, that corresponds to hundreds of thousands of deaths in France… ” We will see in the coming weeks if his new hypotheses hold true.

Forecasts that generate fear and anxiety

Scientists have a special responsibility in society because their advice is listened to by those who do not have their expertise. The apocalyptic forecasts, inevitably taken up by the press, such as the world of October 2 which writes that “The models anticipate between 3,800 and 12,400 additional deaths from Covid-19 on November 1”, generate fear and anguish. This is especially true for the elderly, the first victims of the coronavirus, and for all families who worry about their elders.

It is not certain that continuing to make such forecasts public will help in the fight against Covid-19. One can even think that it would be rather the opposite and wonder why some continue to do it… October 9, Release published an article saying that new, less alarmist projections were made the week of October 2. If this is true, no trace on the Scientific Council’s website to date, and no official denial of previous projections, while reassuring the population should be a priority.