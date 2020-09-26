Twenty-five years ago, Beijing experienced an euphoria that reached the entire world. More than 30,000 activists and 17,000 participants from 200 countries generated such powerful pressure and dynamism that the outcome document of the Fourth World Conference on Women, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, became the most progressive plan ever to work for women’s rights.

There were issues such as gender equality, health, empowerment, education, job opportunities, violence against women and child marriage, among others.

Since then, the world has taken a significant turn towards equality, although there are issues that have not advanced in the Latin American and Caribbean region. There is progress that we can celebrate as a greater recognition of the different forms of violence against women, new laws and policies to prevent and address violence against women and girls, and an increasing mobilization of different actors to end violence.

However, child marriage, and its most common expression in the region being unions before the age of 18, remains a largely neglected issue. Girls born in 1995, to whom the world is committed to offering a better future, and those born today, are sadly just as likely to end up in child marriage or early union.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, child marriage and early unions remain with the same indicators as 25 years ago, in which one in four girls marries before the age of 18, a higher figure than in the Middle East and Africa from North. If there are no stocks or investments, the region will become by 2030 the second with the most cases in the world, only behind sub-Saharan Africa. The figures are clearly unacceptable.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, one in four girls marries before the age of 18, a higher figure than in the Middle East and North Africa

The Beijing Declaration stipulated that child marriage is a human rights violation whose consequences are devastating. Although socially it is still seen as an accepted practice, its effects on the human rights, well-being and development of girls and adolescents are alarming.

Most of the women who were married or united as children gave birth before their 18th birthday, and of the total, eight out of 10 married girls became mothers before their 20th birthday. Child marriage and early unions lead to school dropouts, as well as poor school outcomes and literacy levels. In most cases they are accompanied by some type of sexual, physical or emotional violence. One in five girls who were united before the age of 18 did so with a man at least 10 years older than them, so economic dependence is usually high, and more in contexts of poverty, rurality and in indigenous or Afro-descendant communities, where there is usually a higher incidence of the practice.

The impact goes beyond girls and adolescents. Child marriage and early unions lead to less social, economic and political participation, and to a low social and economic development of societies, which end up affecting women’s income, lead to greater poverty in households and potentially impact on national poverty and GDP rates. The surprising thing is that the issue is still not part of the national or regional agendas. The silence around the issue prevents, even today, from advancing in terms of gender equality for girls and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The approval or social tolerance that child marriage has and the consequent invisibility of this practice as a problem, has prevented its decline, so UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women join forces to call governments, institutions, society to action. civil society, donors, people and allies, with the intention that they guide their political, economic and social decisions for the elimination of this form of abuse, taking into account that it has positioned itself on the global development agenda and is part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is possible to end child marriage and early unions; countries like Ethiopia or India have achieved a significant reduction in their statistics

It is possible to end child marriage and early unions; Countries like Ethiopia and India have achieved a significant reduction in their statistics thanks to coordinated and sustained investments and actions. We must work together to face the drivers of this practice, establishing legal and political frameworks that protect girls and adolescents and promote gender equality; empowering girls and adolescents; transforming the social and gender norms that “normalize” these situations; and providing quality and friendly services in areas such as education and health.

This year is key in terms of gender equality and women’s rights due to the celebration of the Regional Conference of Women and the World Conference on Women that focus on the review of the 25 years of Beijing. We call on them to raise their voices and work together to make this problem visible in the region and generate political, social and financial commitments so that this social practice is eliminated and real present and future opportunities are guaranteed to girls. For Latin America and the Caribbean, it is time to act and accelerate change. Your girls and teenagers can’t wait any longer.

Bernt Aasen He is regional director of Unicef ​​for Latin America and the Caribbean; Maria-Noel Vaeza She is the Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean; and Harold robinson is UNFPA Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.