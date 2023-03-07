Thirty countries have joined the coalition that supports the creation of a special court to prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia during its invasion of UkraineUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on Tuesday.

(You can read: The ‘angel of Bakhmut’, the most beloved doctor for Ukrainian troops, was shot dead)

In statements to the information space that the Ukrainian televisions broadcast jointly, Kuleba announced that the last country to join this group is Greece, according to the agency. Interfax-Ukraine.

“I am pleased to inform you that there are already 30 countries. Greece joined the group today. Last weekend there were 29,” said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

“Then I said that I had no doubt that there would be more participants for the next meeting of the group. And we can already see that it has started to happen,” he specified.

“The goal of the group is simple: when you join it, you agree that a special court to hold Russia accountable for crimes stemming from aggression” on Ukraine, Kuleba said.

The task of this coalition is to develop legal ways to create the court and resolve some issues, mainly how to end the immunity of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle, according to the agency.

Kuleba commented that “all the G7 countries are in this group” and that on the 3rd there were already 29, including Guatemala, the first country in Latin America to join the initiative.

(You may be interested in: The moving dance that a man dedicated to the coffin of his murdered wife)

The group’s goal is simple: when you join it, you agree that a special tribunal should be established to hold Russia accountable for crimes stemming from aggression.

The first meeting of the coalition was held on January 26, with 21 countries participating in the debates and the second will take place in Strasbourg (France) on March 21 and 22.

As Interfax-Ukraine recalls, on March 2, 2022, the International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

To collect evidence of these alleged crimes, a joint investigation group was created with several European judicial bodies and, in this context, Ukraine wants a special court to be established only to judge these facts.

More news

EFE