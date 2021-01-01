Actress Kajol has shared the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Tribhanga’ on Twitter. Kajol is seen in a different style in this teaser. Kajol has also informed about the release of the movie on Netflix on January 15 along with the teaser. The film is directed by Ajay Devgan’s production house. The story of the film has been written by Renuka Shahane and she is also directing in this film. Apart from Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar are also part of this film. The film is completely female-oriented.

According to the information so far, the story of three women of the same family has been shown in this film. All three women have their dreams and have their own way of living life. All three women belong to different generations. So there are some differences between them. The whole story revolves between these contradictions. After a long time, Kajol is going to be seen as a lead actress in a film. In such a situation, there is a lot of excitement among his fans about this film. Siddharth Malhotra is also a part of this film.

Find out why the name of the movie named ‘Tribhanga’: The film is shot entirely in Mumbai. It was initially being made as a short Marathi film, but later it was decided to make it into a Hindi movie. This film was announced by Renuka Shahane in 2018 itself. In 2019, it was decided on the film’s starcast and then shooting started. An interesting fact about the name of this film is that ‘Tribhanga’ is a pose of Odissi dance. According to the filmmakers, the work of showing three women has been done through Tribhanga.