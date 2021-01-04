Actress Kajol has released the trailer of her upcoming movie ‘Tribhanga’. In this film, she will be seen as an odyssey dancer. His character in this is Anu. This film is directed by Renuka Shahane. The movie’s bottomline is Terhi, Medhi, Crazy and is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 15.

In this two-minute trailer, Kajol is seen getting ready to perform in one scene, while in the next scene she is shocked when she is touched by an unknown person sleeping. A scene in the film shows that his mother is ill and he is in a coma. On this, when asked by media reporters, how do you feel? To this, she says how would you feel if your mother was in a coma.

The film is female-oriented and the story revolves around three women in a household. Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kajol are going to be seen in the roles of these women. Tanvi will be seen in the role of Kajol’s mother in the film. Tanvi plays Nayan in this movie and her character is shown as Abhanga. Apart from this, Mithila will be seen on the top of ‘Sambhanga’ in this movie. In this way, the film has been named Tribhanga by combining the characters of the three women. Let me tell you that one step of Odissi dance is also called Tribhanga.

Kunal Roy Kapoor will be seen in the role of Tanvi’s friend in this film. The film depicts three women from three generations who have differences and hold different opinions. The story of the film is that Anu hates her mother, but when she gets to the hospital, then the relationship between the two completely falls apart and their behavior completely changes towards each other. The film is directed by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgan. After a long time, Kajol is returning to the big screen, so there is a lot of excitement in the audience about her role.