Yes, it just ended Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023, the event organized with exclusive gameplay and interviews with game developers selected by the organization of the Tribeca Festival. It was a short show overall, but with several titles to definitely keep an eye on. Here is one summary of all the games presented during the show.

The first game shown was At Highland Song, a platform-based adventure set in the Scottish highlands from inkle, the studio behind 80 Days. For the occasion, we saw new gameplay sequences of the game currently in development for PC and Nintendo Switch, characterized by a highly sought-after graphic style, with scenarios that look like real moving paintings.

Continue with Goodbye Volcano High, with the developers of KO_OP showing off new sequences ahead of the launch on PS5, PS4 and PC scheduled for August 29th. It is a hybrid narrative adventure that talks about adolescence and change, where our decisions will have a direct impact on the evolution of the narrative. We will follow the story from the point of view of Fang, a musician with the features of a dinosaur, during her last year of high school, a delicate moment for the girl who must both come to terms with her future prospects and prepare to say goodbye to her classmates. school and the friends she grew up with.

Next we saw Chant of Sennaar, a puzzle, platform and stealth adventure inspired by the myth of Babel. In this strange and fascinating world created by Rundisc for PC and Switch, the peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other, with the player taking on the role of a mysterious traveler who has the task of restoring balance between people, interacting with with the NPCs and solve the proposed puzzles.

Then it was the turn of Nightscape, an atmospheric 2.5D adventure coming to PC in 2023 and inspired by ancient Arabian folklore and stories. As the “Stargazer” Layla we will have to bring the stars back to the sky after they have fallen to Earth making the sky completely dark. To do this we will embark on a journey to locations characterized by Middle Eastern charm and solve various puzzles.

Continue with Stray Gods – The Roleplaying Musical, to be released on August 3, which as the title suggests offers an unusual but captivating mix between an adventure with role-playing elements and a musical, with all the game scenes handcrafted by the Summerfal Studios development team. The game is set in a modern world and puts us in the role of Grace, a girl who has received the powers of a Greek Muse and will have to shed light on a crime that could spark a conflict between humans and gods.

During the Tribece Games Spotlight we got to review too The Expanse – A Telltale Series. For the occasion, a new video was presented where the developers talked about how they managed to transform the famous Amazon series into a Telltale-style interactive adventure, where the actions and decisions of the players have an impact on the fate of the characters and the plot.

The event concluded with Despelote, an offbeat slice-of-life adventure set in Ecuador and all about soccer and how the sport brings people together. As eight-year-old Julián, we’ll wander through the streets of Quito kicking a ball and experience the enthusiastic atmosphere that reigned in 2001 when the country qualified for the World Cup for the first time.