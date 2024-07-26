Too Kyo Games And AkatsukiGames have released new gameplay and revealed the voice cast of the highly anticipated TRIBE NINEThe company has anticipated that in addition to the characters seen in the animated series, there will also be some new faces who will debut in the game. Here’s the cast revealed so far:

Yo Kuronaka – voiced by: Chiaki Kobayashi

About Yakumo – voiced by: Masaya Fukunishi

Tsuki Iroha – voiced by: Yuko Natsuyoshi

Q – voiced by: Junichi Suwabe

Hyakuichitaro Senju – voiced by: Ayumu Murase

My Juju – voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa

Koishi Kohinata – voiced by: Marina Inoue

Jio Takinogawa – voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai

Tsuruko Semba – voiced by: Konomi Kohara

Kazuki Aoyama – voiced by: Shoya Chiba

Enoki Yukigaya – voiced by: Reina Kondo

Yutaka Gotanda – voiced by: Wataru Komada

Eiji Todoroki – voiced by: Kensho Ono

Roku Saigo – voiced by: Kenichiro Matsuda

Minami Oh – voiced by: Misato Murai

Zero – voiced by: Akira Ishida

Kazuma Ichinose – voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa

We leave you now with the new gameplay, reminding you that A Closed Beta will be held on PC from August 9th to 15th dedicated to the game. You can find out all the details about it in our previous article. Enjoy!

TRIBE NINE – Shinagawa Chapter

Source: Too Kyo Games, Akatsuki Games