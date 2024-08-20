During the pre-show of the gamescom 2024 a new trailer has been shown for TRIBE NINEdeveloped by Too Kyo Games And AkatsukiGames. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview some of the gameplay elements that we will find in the game. While exploration will be represented with 2D-HD graphics, combat will instead be in three dimensions.

