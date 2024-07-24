Too Kyo Games And AkatsukiGames they announced the arrival of a Closed Beta for the version PC Of TRIBE NINE. Available in English, the beta period will be held from 9th to 15th AugustThose who wish to participate can register through official site no later than July 31stand the players who are chosen will be contacted at the beginning of August.

I remind you that the game is currently in development for PC, iOS and Android devices. A possible release window has not yet been revealed.

Source: Too Kyo Games, Akatsuki Games