Tribanco is holding an auction with 17 properties until next Monday (4). Bids start from R$7,000 and can be done here.

There are houses, rooms, buildings and land in the states of Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná and Sergipe with prices up to 64% below the original value.

The properties have initial bids ranging from R$ 7 thousand, for a 180 m² plot located in the municipality of Tobias Barreto (SE), to R$ 890 thousand, for a commercial and residential building, with a total area of ​​1,000 m² in the city ​​of Congonhas (PR).

The bank offers the possibility of making the payment in up to 60 installments, upon prior credit assessment, and all unoccupied properties are available for visitation by prior appointment via e-mail or telephone from the auctioneer. For more details of lots and auction, just access this link.

