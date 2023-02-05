This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS America newsletter that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

“Working with organized groups of women, mainly, works better for us.” The phrase from Gustavo García, a specialist from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), made me turn the interview around. I was in Guatemala doing a report on how the peasants of the dry corridor are adapting their crops to face climate change, and I interrupted the conversation because I wanted to know more about that idea that the United Nations official had blurted out unexpectedly, as if without giving him importance, even if it was not (yet) the center of my story. At the time, he was talking to me about how one of the main challenges in working with farming communities is to stay organized, especially during electoral periods, when political differences divide the group. They work better with them, García explained to me, partly because they spend more time in the communities —while the men migrate for a few seasons to work as day laborers—, but also because “they feel more responsibility and commitment to guarantee the food security of their children.” .

“Most of the men say: ‘Well, I already went to work on the farm, here are the 500 quetzales ($64)’. While the lady is the one who organizes, the one she decides, the one she has to optimize the money. For this reason, she takes more care of the resources and, when it comes to organizing, she also does it perhaps with more awareness and always seeks to participate, because they see the results they obtain by being organized ”, continued the FAO specialist. In addition, he told me that between them he always found less rivalry. “When there are two male leaders in a community, it is sometimes difficult for them to integrate. On the other hand, when there are two leaders, even if they are from different groups in a community, they do it, they get together and start working. So, for the whole issue of managing funds and community savings, the women are also more active, we have had better results, they become more empowered and their capital increases more”.

This conversation took place in June, when I was working on the launch stories for América Futura, the sustainable development section of EL PAÍS América that we launched a month later. But the idea has been repeated in different words when speaking of organizations in the rural world and of indigenous, Afro-descendant and peasant groups. Where there are women’s groups, the organization tends to be stronger for a reason: their priority is usually the search for the common good. They don’t want anyone to be left behind in the family, in the community, in the tribe.

The reflection also arose in an interview with the former vice president of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell, the first Afro-descendant woman to hold that position in the entire continent. Talking about the crises the world is currently experiencing, including the climate crisis, Campbell told me that, for her, the solution lies in a more feminine concept of leadership that places the common good above competition.

“We come from a form of leadership that is competitive, individualistic, predatory, violent by definition, and that has a logic of every man for himself. This is done in families, in communities and in countries. That is a form of masculine power,” he said then. “We have to overcome it if we want to preserve ourselves as a species and ensure that the planet survives with us.” For her, the change involves transitioning to a more collaborative and compassionate “feminine matrix of power”, which she compares to the logic of mothers. “All the mothers have the idea of ​​preserving the tribe, their small tribe. That which was despised, that is what we have to use as a model for this new humanity”, she told me.

We have stories of women who fight to preserve their tribe every day on this continent: there are those who search together for their disappeared, those who cry out for their murdered daughters and friends, the migrants who leave everything behind and carry their children in their arms in search for a better future. There are also those that protect crops and seeds that are resilient to climate change to guarantee food security or those that preserve ancestral knowledge and perpetuate, for example, traditional medicine as a source of healing complementary to Western medicine.

I also recognize this idea of ​​preserving the tribe in my own history, in the women in my family, in my friends, in my colleagues who are always there to care, to protect, to fight for others, so that no one is left behind. back. Of course, this does not exclude that men also work for the common good. But this search for collective well-being seems to be an intrinsic quality of women, something that we can use to our advantage in this fast-paced and competitive world that sometimes drags us down. What if we stop for a moment, connect a little more with our origins, and exercise that feminism of the tribe?

These are our recommended articles of the week:

It is the first time in Spain that a party, Vox, brings together the ideas of that movement, born at the end of the 19th century, and makes it one of the central axes of its argumentation and strategy. The attacker, sentimental partner of the 21-year-old, has fled from the Poncitlán Public Ministry, where he shot the women. The prosecutor affirms that “the aggression was so rapid that it could not be neutralized.” Mya Villalobos Saldaña is recovering from the multiple stab wounds her ex-boyfriend gave her when the relationship ended while he is missing on charges of serious injuries and family violence. Until now, the Penal Code contemplates these attacks as a crime of injury and not as an attempted femicide, a new initiative proposes changing the law so that ‘acid violence’ is prosecuted. The institution apologizes for having published a text that suggested taking advantage of the bodies to “help couples without children.” The unfortunate comments about the actress Michelle Rodríguez show a debate crossed by gender, racism and the very problematic demands that the market places on actresses. Pumakawa is a rescue center that receives felines that are injured or raised for hunting purposes. Its founder, Kai Pacha, is the daughter of a repentant hunter who now lives with these animals, including a blind one.

And a suggestion to finish:

🇵🇷 👩🏽‍🎨 ✊🏽 A group of women to follow:

Moriviví: the muralists who paint the struggles of Puerto Rico

Women members of the Moriviví Collective, make murals in the streets of Puerto Rico. I DIE

Future America journalist Noor Mahtani has profiled this week to the collective of Puerto Rican artists and muralists Moriviví, nine women who have been working for a decade with the communities of the island and the diaspora in an urban art project. “What began as a group of young women who wanted to make a space for themselves among the men who monopolize urban art ended up being a project of awareness and mixing with the communities,” explains our partner in this article. “This year they celebrate a decade of a project that defends public art as a message and creation from two shores: their talent and the needs of the localities with which they work.” Here you can take a look at the networks and the works of the collective.