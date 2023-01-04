Shaban Bilal (Khartoum, Cairo)

Tribal conflicts in Sudan have taken a violent turn, leading to hundreds of deaths. The abundance of weapons among the tribes has clearly contributed to this, compared to the conditions of tribal conflict in previous years. Experts and analysts attribute, in statements to Al-Ittihad, the increase in tribal violence in the post-revolution period to Conflict over resources represented in agricultural lands and pastures.

The Sudanese researcher at the University of Khartoum, Ismahan Ibrahim, confirmed that the origin of the conflict in Darfur is due to the conflict over resources represented in agriculture and grazing, and with the scarcity of resources, individual frictions occur between farmers from different tribes, which quickly develop into a conflict between entire tribes.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Asmahan added that after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s regime, a peace agreement was concluded between the transitional government and parts of the armed movements in Darfur to integrate the forces of the armed movements into the Sudanese army and organize land ownership. their weapon.

The Sudanese researcher pointed out that individual conflicts involve the tribes of both parties, turning into an armed tribal conflict that leads to the burning of villages and markets, killing and displacement, pointing out that the incident of the village of “Baleel” in South Darfur is an extension of the conflict that began with a simple looting incident that developed into killing and then into a conflict between tribes. It caused thousands of displacement, 10 deaths, and hundreds of injuries. These scenarios were repeated in North, West and South Darfur more than once, the last of which was in the “Zalingi” region, where a quarrel developed into a killing process, and then a tribal intervention, as a result of which the region’s market was burned.

Asmahan attributed this crisis to the Juba Peace Agreement and the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from Darfur after the signing of the agreement, stressing that the failure to implement the provisions of the Juba Agreement has a strong impact on the renewal of clashes, especially the provision of disarming armed movements and integrating them into the army and organizing land ownership, which is considered the origin of the conflict in Darfur. .

Dr. Tamader Al-Tayeb, Professor of International and Political Relations at the University of Khartoum, attributes the renewed clashes and their continuation in Darfur and other regions to deep-rooted tribal disputes and disputes, and the weakness of the security grip.

Al-Tayeb added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Sudan has not achieved any step with regard to the peace agreement and its implementation in areas that suffer from tribal conflicts, especially Darfur, and this requires taking serious steps to confront this crisis by activating the agreement.