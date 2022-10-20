CAIRO.- Days of tribal clashes in southern Sudan have killed 19 people and wounded dozens, two Sudanese officials said Thursday, in the latest outbreak of violence to hit the south of the African country in recent months.

The officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the clashes broke out on Wednesday and that there have been no reports that they have concluded .

The South Kordofan province has been shaken in recent months by ethnic violence. Fighting that broke out between two tribal groups in Blue Nile state in July they had killed 149 people for October. In the last week, new clashes in the region have killed 13 other peoplesaid the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA was unable to confirm the new rise in violence nor casualties, but said clashes have displaced at least 1,200 people since last week.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN agency said tribal clashes in West Kordofan’s stadium that broke out last week killed 19 people and injured dozens. The clash between the Misseriya and Nuba ethnic groups arose over a dispute over land near the town of Al Lagowa, according to OCHA.

On Tuesday, the state governor visited the city to speak with residents at a effort to de-escalate the conflict before seeing each other under gunfire from a nearby mountainous area, OCHA said. There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

“The fighting in West Kordofan and Blue Nile states creates the risk of further displacement and human suffering,” OCHA said.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North Sector, a rebel group active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions, of launching the attack in Al Lagowa. The rebel group has not responded to the accusation.

The violence forced 36,500 people to flee Al Lagowa, while many of those who stayed sought refuge at the army base in the town, OCHA said. The area is currently not accessible to humanitarian aid, the agency added.

Many analysts say the rise in violence in the region is the product of a power vacuum caused by last October’s military coup. The violence has also put the Sudanese economy in further danger, also battered by the fuel shortage caused in part by the war in Ukraine.