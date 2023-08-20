Triathlon | Two men died in an Ironman race in Ireland

The men had run into problems during the almost two-kilometer swimming section.

Two men died on Sunday at an Ironman sporting event in Youghal, Ireland. Tells about it The Irish Times.

One of the dead is an Irishman who lived in Britain, the other a Canadian. According to The Irish Times, one of the men was in his sixties and the other in his forties.

The deaths were not related to each other, the newspaper writes. On Sunday, the initial assessment was that the causes that led to them were health related.

Iron man– competition consists of cycling, swimming and running. In Youghal, some of the triathlon participants completed the 113 km half distance, some participated in the full 226 km race.

The men who died in the race had run into problems during the nearly two-kilometer swimming section. Rescuers retrieved them from the water, and the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

In their statement, the organizers of the event took part in the grief of the loved ones: “We offer them support during this difficult time.”