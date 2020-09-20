Upgrade
Triathlon | The triathlete gave the podium away in the final, the solution received a controversial reception

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 20, 2020
in World
0

Diego Méntrida donated third place to the British James Teagle at the triathlon in Seville.

Winning is for many athletes everything in everything, but sometimes it is also seen as an indication that the spirit of sport drives success.

An exceptional example of this was the triathlon competition in Seville, Spain last week, when the Spanish Diego Méntrida donated by the British James Teaglelle third place.

Teagle was running to the finish line in third, but apparently made a mistake on the route and collided with the track’s fences.

Thus Méntrida passed him and was running towards third place. However, he decided to stop before the goal, and Teagle received the already lost investment as a gift.

Teage shook hands with Méntrida, thanking him for his gentlemanly demeanor. The audience present also rewarded the Spanish gesture with applause.

“He deserved it. He certainly didn’t notice the route or it was poorly marked, ”Méntrida commented on the Spanish El Mundo magazine according to their solution.

Organizers rewarded Méntrida this week for a great gesture, also raising him to third place and awarding him the same prize money of € 300.

On social media, the solution has received a rather contradictory reception. Méntrida naturally gets a lot of praise for her gesture, but many have also criticized the act, saying that knowing and staying on the route is part of the competition. Therefore, a person lost on the route should not be rewarded for his mistake.

.

