Triathlon | The leader of the triathlon trip tripped in the last meters – lost the victory and the finish line: “That was absurd”

France saw a dramatic end to the triathlon’s half-distance race.

Triathlon The Challenge Vieux Boucau race was a model example of how trying to the end can bring a surprisingly big reward. The flip side is that even in the last few meters you can lose a seemingly certain victory.

In the drama of the final moments of the 113-kilometer long race in France on Saturday, the leading part was played by the German Mika Noodt and the host country Mathis Margirier.

It was a half-distance race, i.e. the swimming part was 1.9 kilometers, the cycling part was 90 kilometers and the running half-marathon, i.e. 21.1 kilometers.

Noodt led the race almost the entire distance and seemed to take the win when he turned into the final straight. However, Margirier had more energy left and closed the gap.

Noodt glanced over his shoulder and saw Margirier approaching. But that’s how the goal got closer. A few meters before the finish line, Noodt looked behind him again and noticed that the Frenchman was already almost beside him. Noodt got confused in his steps and fell just about a meter before the finish while Margirier slipped past and into the win.

“That was absurd. I gave it my all, but I lost control of my legs. I have never experienced anything like this. He [Margirier] was too fast. But this is how competing is, I gave it my all”, commented Noodt after the race of tri247.com by.