Triathlon | The competitor died during the swimming part of the Ironman World Championships in Lahti

The athlete was lifted out of the water in the middle of the swimming leg.

26.8. 17:57

Rival died on Saturday during the swimming part of the 70.3 distances, the so-called half-distance World Championships, of the Ironman series of the triathlon held in Lahti, the organizers inform.

According to the organizers, the athlete was lifted from the water in the middle of the swimming section. He received immediate medical attention from first responders responsible for water safety.

The emergency personnel, which included, among other things, two event doctors, continued treatment on the beach.

“Unfortunately, despite all the efforts of the professionals, the athlete passed away,” the organizers say in the press release.

“Our thoughts are with the athlete’s family and friends, and we want to support them at this very difficult time.”

Organizers also expressed their appreciation to the medical and security teams who provided all possible medical support to the athlete.

The organizers will not comment further on the matter to respect the privacy of the relatives.

The name of the 70.3-distance World Championship competitions of the Ironman series comes from the total length of the race, i.e. 70.3 miles.

The performance starts with a 1.9-kilometer swim, continues with a 90-kilometer road bike ride, and ends with a half-marathon, i.e., a 21.1-kilometer run.

On Saturday won the competitive women’s pro series for the second time in a row Taylor Knibbwhose winning time of 3:53.02 is the fastest in history in the 70.3-distance Ironman World Championships.

“It was a long day and I’m just grateful to finish and grateful to be here,” Knibb of the United States said at the finish line, according to a press release from the organizers.

“Some people questioned my decision to compete, but competing excites me and I’m happy to be here.”

The only Finn in the women’s pro series finished 17th Tiina Pohjalainen.

On Sunday, the men’s series will be competed in Lahti.