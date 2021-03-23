Triathlon | Lahti won the Ironman organization’s half-time World Championships as the third European city

Bay will host the Triathlon Ironman’s half-time World Championships in 2023. According to the release, the two-day event is expected to feature up to 6,000 participants, with men and women competing on different days.

The Ironman 70.3 is a half-distance race where you swim 1.9 miles, cycle 90 miles and run 21.2 miles. Lahti is only the third European city to host the Games.

“It is a pleasure to present Finland and its rich sports history and beautiful landscapes to the world in 2023”, Ironman Group CEO Andrew Messick said in a press release.

The competition center is in Lahti Sports Center, swimming is performed in Vesijärvi and cycling in the vicinity of Vesijärvi.

In the triathlon, the international sports federation ITU also organizes the World Championships.