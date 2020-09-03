Triathlon | In Tallinn, the corona spin was eliminated, the security measures of the Ironman race were further tightened: “It may be that the organization of future mass events looks like this”

Fitness peak scheduling is an exact affair, but during a coronavirus pandemic, it has been unusually difficult for many athletes when the race calendar could not be relied upon.

Helsinki-based triathlon enthusiast Timo Ronkainen set out to 2020 with high expectations, but when it finally reached the starting line of the Ironman race, the overriding idea is no longer a record improvement.

On Saturday, the first full-distance Ironman race in six months will be held in Tallinn. There are 914 athletes on the starting list, 142 of whom come from Finland.

In Ronkainen, 45, who cleared his first full-distance triathlon in 2018, ended up in the sport a bit by accident.

“I was training for the Hamburg Marathon in 2017. A calf injury came to my calf, so I had to come up with something. I bought my first road bike and took a swimming lesson, ”says Ronkainen.

“I thought the triathlon is just a substitute for running, but somehow it took over. Crazy project, but in a year I got Ironman in shape. ”

In 2018, the time in Tallinn was 11 hours and 15 minutes. In 2019, the record was already recorded at 9.37, but this year’s record attempts collapsed with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two races were booked. The intention was to compete in Nice, France in mid-June, and the main race of the season was to be in Kalmar, Sweden, in mid-August. That’s where I built my condition. It was mentally raging when both races went under. ”

Summer With the cancellation of the competitions, Ronkainen decided to go to Tallinn for the second time.

“The fitness spike was clearly at the end of July and the beginning of August. The past month I have been trying just to somehow keep interest above the sport. It has been quite a motivation boost. ”

Ronkainen says that training balances life and removes stress.

“For me, this is a lifestyle that brings structure to leisure.”

Timo Ronkainen will participate in the Tallinn triathlon for the second time.­

Tallinn due to the coronavirus situation, the competition has exceptionally strict health security measures. Competitors from Estonian Red List countries must bring a recent coronavirus test result, and a new test will be performed before the competition.

No tests are required from Finns, but heat is measured from everyone on the day of arrival. In addition, each participant has been given a certain amount of time to search for the competition number and check the equipment. For Ronkainen, this meant starting the trip on the ferry as early as Wednesday morning.

“It came as a bit of a surprise. Last week, there was an announcement that security measures had been increased, which is, of course, very good given the situation. ”

“It may be that organizing future mass events looks like this.”

Also the competition itself seeks to minimize the risk of infection through special arrangements. In swimming, instead of a mass start, the start times have been staggered, and it is not expected in the swimming area as usual, but each competitor is given a time at which to start.

The risk is further reduced by the fact that competitors from many countries cannot enter Estonia due to travel restrictions. This significantly reduces the number of participants.

Ronkainen says that he has not set time goals for the Tallinn competition after an exceptional period.

“It always takes you to get the best performance, but now there’s more to the feeling that it’s really nice to have such an opportunity. The goal is to enjoy the race feel and get a good decision for a long training year. ”

Ronkainen says that his long-term goal is to achieve the right to participate in the Hawaii Ironman competition.

“But it’s not worth losing your night’s sleep about it. Come if there is to come. However, I do this because I get good things out of my life. ”

There where Timo Ronkainen ‘s race calendar of the year went new due to the coronavirus was Theme and Riikka Tolvaninen The trip to Tallinn ended a year ago.

The Vantaa-based couple has been practicing triathlon for 7-8 years. Teemu, 43, went to Riga, 39, first inspired by the marathon and continued from there to the triathlon. Riikka then took her husband to the triathlon.

“One year ago, in August, we already registered before anyone knew anything about the corona,” says Teemu Tolvanen.

Riikka and Teemu Tolvanen say that they get triathlon energy and balance in everyday life. Picture of the Kangasala triathlon from August.­

Teemu’s record is 10 hours 47 minutes and Riga’s 11 hours and 23 minutes, but they don’t go on a frenzy record hunt to Tallinn.

“I was behind the five plenary journey, and I have become quite cautious with time estimates. There are so many things that make an impact, ”says Teemu Tolvanen.

“The goal is more of an intact performance.”

“Mental preparation is a bit of a concern. The corona situation and the preparation for continuous changes have taken up mental capacity, ”Riikka Tolvanen adds.

Tolvaset are leaving for Tallinn on Thursday, and the coronavirus situation is being closely monitored until the last minute. By Wednesday, there were no travel restrictions for Estonia.

“Initially, we had to come with incentive troops, but because of the corona, we go for two. In addition, we go by car, so queuing on the ship is minimized, ”says Teemu Tolvanen.

The preparation of the Tallinn race organizers has increased the belief that participating in the triathlon does not increase the risk of getting infected.

“The measures have been convincing. As many things as possible have been taken into account so that participation would be safe, ”says Riikka Tolvanen.

Couple celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Kangasala halfway triathlon in early August, and it is Tallinn’s turn to have a new joint experience.

“The most important thing is to feel that you have been able to do your best for the day. If you could have fun as a well-being and transcend yourself, that would be the most important thing, ”says Riikka Tolvanen.