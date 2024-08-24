Jonas Deichmann is on the move a lot these days. Actually, he is almost always on the move. He gets up in the morning, swims 3.8 kilometers, then gets on his bike, rides 180 kilometers and then goes running, marathon, 42.195 kilometers. Every day, always the same route. This has been the case since May 9th, in cold, heat, hail, heavy rain. Jonas Deichmann has a goal: he wants to string together 120 such days in the Franconian triathlon hotspot Roth – days on which he completes a long-distance triathlon. Three and a half months after his start, it can now be said: he is well on his way.