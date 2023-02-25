fFor the giant duel of two triathlon generations on Ibiza, Jan Frodeno asked his biggest competitors for help. “I wonder if you can put in a word for me,” said the 41-year-old three-time Ironman world champion, somewhat mischievously flirting in a short video on Instagram.

The message was addressed to Gustav Iden, Hawaii winner last year over the 3.86 kilometers swimming, 180.2 kilometers cycling and 42.2 kilometers running, and his Norwegian compatriot Kristian Blummenfelt, Olympic champion and, among other things, Ironman world champion from St . George. The two buddies and training partners, 26 and 29 years old, are considered the superstars of the new generation.

Frodeno’s problem: he wants to start at the European Open of the Professional Triathlon Organization on May 6th. “Then I realized that I needed a wildcard for the first time in probably 20 years,” said Frodeno.

Blummenfelt was enthusiastic about the humorous verbal template for a tough showdown that triathlon fans have been waiting for for a long time. “Relax, Jan. I think I know someone who knows someone who knows someone,” he said in turn in a short video that the PTO itself also posted during the PR campaign on its own behalf. “I’ll make a little phone call and bring you in,” said Blummenfelt, whereupon Frodeno commented with a wink smiley: “Whoever said nice guys don’t win. See you there.”

The race on Party Island consists of a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run. A good month before that, Frodeno wants to start his last season at world-class level with a 70.3 race over half the Ironman distance in California. At the beginning of June, the native Rhinelander, who now lives with his family in Andorra, will start at the Ironman Hamburg, in September the World Championships will take place in Nice.