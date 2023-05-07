Triathlon | Esa Gustafsson defied the organizers and marveled at the lightning in the middle of a nearly 21-hour triathlon: “The team was afraid of the weather”

Esa Gustafsson and Pekka Viita finished in an extremely demanding triathlon competition in Nepal.

Finns Esa Gustafsson and Pekka Viita made it to the finish line in a wild triathlon race in Nepal, but the duo did not survive without some complications.

Viita covered the distance in 18 hours and 9 minutes, and Gustafsson, who completed a slightly longer route, in 20 hours and 47 minutes. The competition was won by the Czech Republic Petr Vabrousek at 16:51:26. He flew an even longer distance than Gustafsson.

“It was a really interesting race,” Gustafsson commented to HS by phone from Pokhara, the second largest city in Nepal, on Sunday.

About 13 hours have passed since the finish, and the analysis of the performance and the competition is ready.

The competition started with the swimming part, and its difficulty surprised Gustafsson, who is an experienced swimmer.

Esa Gustafsson survived the initial difficulties of the swimming part.

“There was such a panic that I couldn’t get oxygen. In general, there haven’t been any problems, but now it took 400 meters of all kinds of rolling. I even accidentally kicked Pekka in the head.”

“I had time to think if this was the end of it, but then it started to move. The rest of the trip went well, and I came out of the swimming section about halfway.”

The 3.8 kilometer swimming section was the only normal stage of the race, apart from the darkness. Next up was a 175-kilometer bike ride, which was quite an exotic experience.

Heat according to Gustafsson’s estimate, it was 35–40 degrees in the sun, but the Finnish maintenance men Vesa Puttonen and Klaus Wasastjerna provided ice-cold water every few kilometers to cool the body.

“I didn’t see that others had this kind of service. A big thank you to Hullo.”

The hot weather called for cooling off on the cycling section.

The route had such a steep section of serpentine road that most of the competitors had to stop their bikes. The section had 3,800 meters of ascent. The condition of the roads and the traffic threw their own spice into the task.

“Asphalt is like cobblestone with stuff put in the seams. In some places, stones the size of a fist. Didn’t know whether to cry or laugh.”

“The roads were not closed, but we were driving among normal traffic. They don’t appreciate a filly here, it’s the weakest traveler on the road. We both had near misses.”

The condition of the roads caused problems on the back of the bike.

Gustafsson, 53, and Viita, 57, were cycling together until Viita’s bike had a tire burst. This gave Gustafsson half an hour head start for the marathon, but that time difference disappeared in a surprising way.

“I got lost on the first stage. I went to the wrong side of the mountain. When I realized the situation, I climbed over the ridge and asked one of the inns for directions. They advised back to the route, and then I already saw Peka.”

The two of them made a single journey towards a point at an altitude of 3,000 meters, which they had to reach within the time limit in order to continue upwards. The time limit was clearly exceeded, but Viita stated that there was not enough energy going up. He turned downwards towards the finish line, which was still about three hours away.

Gustafsson continued his journey, even though the race organizers tried to stop him. The reason for the concern was bad weather.

“They tried to say that the weather is so bad up there that you can’t go there. I started to get up. They didn’t stop me then.”

The race director had stopped the race due to a thunderstorm at the top of the route, but the information did not reach Gustafsson. The sun had set, and by the light of a headlamp he was heading towards the turning point waiting at an altitude of 3,500 meters.

There were no complaints about the weather.

“It was really great weather. There was a black cloud and lightning struck down in the valley. Of course, it would have been bad if it had happened.”

Gustafsson reached the so-called high Camp at an altitude of 3,500 meters about 16 hours after departure. For the last 500-meter ascent, he had no more to do, because the time limit had already expired.

“After filling, I realized that I wouldn’t make it all the way up. It was a little sad, because that was the goal.”

At the High Camp, Gustafsson’s arrival aroused surprise.

“There was such a crowd there. They were afraid of the weather. They wondered what kind of man would come out of the dark with a flashing headlamp.”

Gustafsson quickly refueled and then headed downhill towards the finish line five hours away.

Some of those who were in the 3,500 meters didn’t finish until the next morning, having traveled for more than a day.

In the end, both Finns crossed the finish line quite well, and Gustafsson says that the legs don’t feel like “a little tired”.

“It wouldn’t be difficult at all to go for a run right away.”