The Swiss professional triathlete IMogen Simmond has blamed her partner for a positive doping finding. In a statement on Instagram, the 31-year-old former Ironman European champion said that she was tested positively in a test on December 8, 2024 before the World Cup over half the Ironman distance in New Zealand. A metabolite of Ligandrol was found, which promotes muscle building and bone density. At that time she had no idea how the remedy got into her body. Research has resulted in the fact that your long -standing partner will take the means to improve body construction.

Hair rehearsals had confirmed that she had never taken Ligandrol, but the test with her partner was positive. Since doping tests were also negative in her six days before and 22 days after the positive findings and she was also intimate with her partner on the day of the positive test and the day before, she and her lawyers come to the conclusion that the substance had been transferred by body fluids.