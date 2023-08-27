Triathlon | A triple victory for Germany in the Lahti WC Triathlon Ironman competition

Finns in the age groups included presidential candidate Alexander Stubb and combined skiing Olympic medalist Hannu Manninen.

22 years old German Rico Bogen won the triathlon half distance WC gold on Sunday from the Lahti Ironman series competition.

Bogen swam 1.9 kilometers in 22.52, cycled 90 kilometers in less than two hours (1.56.17) and ran 21.1 kilometers in 1.11.02. Bogen’s time of 3:32.22 is a new World Championship record for the series.

Germany was the first to land in the swimming section Justus Nieschlag in time 22:43. In the cycling section, the Germans emerged with a wide front, when no less than five Germans were in the leading group.

The fastest time in the cycling section was clocked by Germany Frederic Funkwhose time of 1:55.13 made a mockery of the ghost limit of two hours.

The Germans Bogen, Funk, Jan Stratmann and France Mathis Margirier.

After two kilometers of running, Bogen moved to the top of the race and held on to his lead until the end.

Kraichgau Bogen, who won the Ironman competition earlier this summer, became the youngest Ironman world champion in history.

“I think I might be the youngest world champion ever, which is really incredible. The bike was really hard today, but fortunately my legs had enough kick to run,” Bogen said at the finish line, according to the release.

Funk finished second with a time of 3:33.26. Stratmann completed Germany’s triple victory with a time of 3:34.11. France’s Margirier was fourth and Great Britain’s Joshua Lewis was fifth.

The biggest advance favorites of the competition were in trouble during the day. Norwegian reigning world champion Kristian Blummenfelt had been suffering from stomach problems for several days and Australia Lionel Sanders was disqualified due to a rule violation in cycling.

WC competitions was organized for the first time in Finland.

Finns in the age groups included, among others, the presidential candidate who won the Ironman competition in his age group in July Alexander Stubb and an Olympic medalist in combined skiing Hannu Manninen.