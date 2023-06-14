Triathlon | A motorcyclist died in the triathlon European Championships

The motorcyclist driving the cameraman died in the triathlon race. Two other people were injured.

70 years old a motorcyclist died at the triathlon European championships in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, June 4, says, among other things CNN.

According to CNN, Ironman, which organized the triathlon event, said that the motorcyclist carrying the cameraman collided with an oncoming competitor riding a bicycle.

The triathlete who fell in the accident received serious injuries in connection with the impact. He was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that the injuries were not life-threatening.

A motorcycle the 50-year-old cameraman who was on board was also taken to the hospital. The cameraman’s injuries were minor, and he was released from the hospital the same day.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

“We are shocked by this tragic accident. The day was supposed to be a celebration of the human spirit, but instead we are now mourning the loss of a member of the triathlon community,” Ironman wrote in a media release, according to CNN.

“Our sympathies are with everyone affected by the case. Guaranteeing the safety of all people participating in the event is of primary importance to us. A police investigation is ongoing and we are working with local authorities to understand what led to the accident.”